Season 6
5: The AI Medicine Cabinet
Avery Smith is a software engineer in Maryland who lost his wife to skin cancer. This inspired him to create the Black Skin Health AI Dataset and the web app, Melalogic.
Remy Muhire works on open source speech recognition software in Rwanda, including a Covid-19 chatbot, Mbaza, which 2 million people have used so far.
Radhika Radhakrishnan is a feminist scholar who studies how AI diagnostic systems are deployed in rural India by tech companies and hospitals and the limits of consent.
Jen Caltrider is the lead investigator on a special edition of Mozilla’s “Privacy Not Included” buyer’s guide that investigated the privacy and security of mental health apps.
IRL is an original podcast from Mozilla, the non-profit behind Firefox. In Season 6, host Bridget Todd shares stories of people who make AI more trustworthy in real life. This season doubles as Mozilla’s 2022 Internet Health Report. Go to the report for show notes, transcripts, and more.Episode transcript
-
4: The Truth is Out There August 29, 2022
How can platforms stop disinformation that spreads like wildfire during elections? A record number of elections are taking place around the world in 2022. Voters’ social media feeds will be flooded with political, AI driven disinformation campaigns. Grassroots organizations are tackling the problem head on, aggressively tracking disinformation and hate speech and fighting AI with AI. Listen now.
-
3: AI from Above August 15, 2022
From above the clouds, our world is surveilled and datafied. Power over that data means power over what stories get told about people and places: whose needs are counted, whose needs are erased. How can people reclaim power over their own maps and stories using AI? Listen now.
-
2: When an Algorithm is Your Boss August 1, 2022
Gig workers around the world report directly to algorithms in precarious jobs created by secretive corporations. We take you to the streets of Quito, Ecuador where delivery workers are protesting against artificial intelligence, and we hear solutions from people in several countries on how to audit the algorithms and reclaim rights. Listen now.
-
1: The Tech We Won't Build July 18, 2022
Where should tech builders draw the line on AI for military or surveillance? Just because it can be built, doesn't mean it should be. At what point do we blow the whistle, call out the boss, and tell the world? Find out what it's like to sound the alarm from inside a big tech company. Listen now.
-
Trailer: Introducing Season 6 of IRL: AI in Real Life July 5, 2022
Meet IRL's new host, Bridget Todd, who is on a journey to meet people around the world who are making AI more trustworthy, in real life. Listen now.
Season 5
-
7: Privacy or Profit - Why Not Both? September 9, 2019
Meet the people who have found a way to build profitable tech businesses while also respecting your privacy. Listen now.
-
6: Making Privacy Law August 26, 2019
What if you could, by law, say “no” to the sale of your personal data? Get the latest on internet privacy regulation. Listen now.
-
5: The 5G Privilege August 12, 2019
If 5G is going to change the world, who will get to live in it? Explore the future of mobile internet in Firefox's IRL podcast. Listen now.
-
4: The Tech Worker Resistance July 29, 2019
Walkouts, protests, and picket lines are becoming more common among tech workers. Explore their reasons for resistance in the IRL podcast. Listen now.
-
3: The Internet’s Carbon Footprint July 15, 2019
Explore the surprising environmental impact of the internet. Listen now.
-
2: Democracy and the Internet July 1, 2019
Host Manoush Zomorodi explores how ad targeting and misinformation online could impact democracy at large. Listen now.
-
1: The “Privacy Policy” Policy June 14, 2019
Find out what to look out for in privacy policies — and examine what privacy means to you — in Firefox's IRL podcast. Listen now.
Season 4
-
7: What if women built the internet? March 4, 2019
IRL host Manoush Zomorodi explores gender diversity and inclusion in tech. Listen now.
-
6: Decentralize It February 18, 2019
Explore the premise, the promise, and the pitfalls of decentralization — the antidote to Big Tech. Listen now.
-
5: The Surveillance Economy February 4, 2019
Explore the surveillance economy, the companies that participate in it, and its impact on you. Listen now.
-
4: Everything in Moderation January 21, 2019
Meet the people responsible for cleaning your social media feed in Mozilla’s IRL podcast. Listen now.
-
3: TL;DR January 7, 2019
Join Manoush Zomorodi as she explores how the internet has changed reading. And, how we're changing alongside it. Listen now.
-
2: Your Password Is the Worst December 10, 2018
Tackle your password problem once and for all in this episode of Mozilla's IRL podcast. Listen now.
-
1: Checking Out Online Shopping November 26, 2018
Explore the hidden privacy costs of online shopping. Your data may be the most valuable thing for sale. Listen now.
-
Trailer: Introducing Season 4 November 12, 2018
Meet IRL’s new host, Manoush Zomorodi, who will examine the potential of ethical tech with listeners around the globe. Listen now.
Season 3
-
7: What to Expect When You're Electing October 4, 2018
Examine how the internet is changing our minds, our votes, and our democracies – all over the world. Listen now.
-
6: Kids These Days September 10, 2018
Today’s teens are the first humans who have spent their entire lives online. Find out what it's like growing up in the age of screens. Listen now.
-
5: Bullying and Bonding Online August 27, 2018
Veronica Belmont and Franchesca Ramsey meet the people working to make the web — and world — friendlier places. Listen now.
-
4: Virtual Connections August 13, 2018
Veronica Belmont and Peter Rojas explore how the Internet is building and confusing our relationships. Listen now.
-
3: Paid Attention July 30, 2018
There’s a new currency in town (and no, we’re not talking about Bitcoin). We’re talking about attention. Listen now.
-
2: Press Play July 16, 2018
One of the most successful recruitment tools the U.S. Army ever made was… a video game? Find out how gaming elements in tech have infiltrated our online and offline lives. Listen now.
-
1: The Grand Bargain July 2, 2018
Explore the tradeoffs you make online everyday, and learn why on earth your email inbox is filling up with privacy policies. Listen now.
-
Trailer: Introducing Season 3 June 18, 2018
Get a sneak peak at what Veronica Belmont will cover in Season 3 of IRL, because online life is real life. Listen now.
Season 2
-
7: Ctrl+Alt+Facts April 3, 2018
How to stop the spread of disinformation online. Listen now.
-
6: Social Bubble Bath March 19, 2018
How technology can create, and can break, our filter bubbles. Listen now.
-
5: Algorisky March 5, 2018
When bad code spreads disinformation and bias, it’s never something that “the algorithm did.” It’s something people did. Listen now.
-
4: Cloak of Invisibility February 16, 2018
On the Internet no one knows you’re a dog, as the old joke goes. But does anonymity truly exist on the web anymore? Listen now.
-
3: Face Value February 5, 2018
From Snapchat filters to Apple’s Face ID, biometric technology plays a growing role in our everyday lives. What do we actually give up when we upload our face to these apps? Listen now.
-
2: Digital Overload January 22, 2018
Recent reports estimate that over 50% of teens are addicted to their smartphones. Veronica Belmont investigates the impact of growing up online. Listen now.
-
1: Bot Or Not January 8, 2018
Most website visitors aren’t human. They’re bots. Here’s how to spot them. Listen now.
Season 1
-
Bonus: Net Neutrality Emergency December 11, 2017
The battle for the open Internet isn’t over. In the days leading up to the FCC’s vote, we investigate what’s next for net neutrality. Listen now.
-
Bonus: Status Update November 15, 2017
On the Internet, everything happens so much. Veronica Belmont explores the latest developments in digital activism, cybersecurity and troll clapbacks. Listen now.
-
7: Free Speech, Limited? September 18, 2017
Recent events in Charlottesville, VA have revealed the role the Internet plays in IRL threats and violence. Should tech companies regulate who says what on the Internet? Listen now.
-
6: All Access Pass September 4, 2017
What is life like without fast Internet, and how does life change once a person has it? Veronica Belmont talks to people about joining the digital economy. Listen now.
-
5: I Spy With My Digital Eye August 21, 2017
Surveillance. Turns out, we’ve invited it into our homes through digital assistants, connected toys and baby monitors. Listen now.
-
4: The Care and Feeding of Your Troll August 7, 2017
Trolls are in every corner of the Web, but people are fighting back in new ways. Baked goods included. Listen now.
-
3: Hack Jobs July 24, 2017
This episode of IRL focuses on our internet insecurity. Meet the unsung heroes fighting to keep us safe. Listen now.
-
2: The Neutral Zone: The Future of Net Neutrality July 10, 2017
The Internet is at a crossroads. Mozilla’s IRL podcast dives into the current net neutrality debate. Listen now.
-
1: All Your Data Are Belong to Us June 26, 2017
There is no such thing as a free lunch. Mozilla’s IRL podcast dives into the price of “free” online series. Listen now.
-
Trailer: Introducing IRL May 25, 2017
Introducing IRL Listen now.